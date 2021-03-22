Menu
Why was Cam Smith so unpopular?
Offbeat

Cheeky addition to Cameron Smith statue

by Jai Bednall
22nd Mar 2021 5:26 AM

If you thought popping a referee's whistle in his mouth would be the first alteration made to the Cameron Smith statue, you were wrong.

The NRL and Melbourne Storm legend was honoured on his retirement before the start of the season with the unveiling of a bronze statue outside AAMI Park alongside his great teammate Billy Slater.

But Fox League spotted a cheeky addition made by a rogue rugby league supporter over the weekend.

Someone put a slice of devon on Cameron Smith's head.
The onset of male-pattern baldness during Smith's record-breaking 430-game career made him the object of more than a few hair jokes - including by Sydney podcasters Full Credit to The Boys who penned a song called Slice of Devon about the number nine.

And that's exactly what was placed on top of Smith's dome.

The 37-year-old had actually joked the sculptor "got the hairline right" when he first perused the statue.

 

The slice of devon has received rave reviews since it was published on social media, with one suggesting it was Smith's "salary cap".

Originally published as Cheeky addition to Cameron Smith statue

