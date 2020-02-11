Chef’s weight loss success inspires fresh course

EATING HEALTHY: Chef Jason Ford is keen to share at the wholefoods and plant-based diet TAFE course in Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

A KINGAROY chef who lost a quarter of his body weight is keen to share this latest food trend in a new TAFE course.

When Jason Ford started his weight-loss journey just over 12 months ago he naturally started moving towards a wholefoods and plant-based diet.

“It just seemed really obvious, cooking fresh ingredients, particularly majority plant-based foods -fruits, vegetables, legumes and pulses,” he said.

HEALTHY: The black bean and beetroot burger will be one of the recipes tried out at the wholefoods and plant-based Kingaroy TAFE course. (Photo: Jason Ford)

Mr Ford was ‘clinically obese’ at 105kg a year ago.

He is now 80kg -at the middle of his ideal BMI.

“I was really overweight and very unfit and I had a terrible diet,” he said.

“Obviously being a chef I have access to everything so it’s very easy to indulge or eat the wrong things.”

BEFORE AND AFTER: Jason Ford with I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 winner Miguel Maestra 12 months apart. Jason lost 22kg and Miguel lost 18kg. (Photo: Contributed)

Mr Ford started by limiting calories and keeping a food diary -a quick way to lose weight.

He said with nutrition being the number one part of a diet, providing fuel and energy, exercise got easier once he started to lose weight.

The Kingaroy TAFE cookery teacher soon realised this diet tactic was unsustainable.

“Losing weight is the easy part of the journey,” Mr Ford said.

“The only way to feel like I was full was to eat foods low in calories and high in nutrition.”

This is when he investigated the wholefoods and plant-based foodie trend.

BREAKFAST DONE: Baked beans and scrambled tofu will be one of the recipes tried out at the wholefoods and plant-based Kingaroy TAFE course. (Photo: Jason Ford)

“If you just eat that way naturally, it’s completely sustainable you can make great food,” he said.

“You’re almost guaranteed not to put weight on because the calories are low in those foods, but the nutrition is high.

“You’re cooking them from scratch and limiting your highly-refined foods, junk foods and saturated fats.”

With positives like reducing chances of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart diseases, Mr Ford realised many people in the South Burnett may be interested.

Kingaroy TAFE will be hosting a pilot wholefoods and plant based foods cooking course from the end of February.

NEW TASTE: TAFE cookery teacher Jason Ford is keen to share his new-found love of wholefoods and plant-based diets during the new Kingaroy TAFE course. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

“It’s not a nutritional course, it’s not a diet course, it’s lets make delicious foods from scratch from fresh whole ingredients,” Mr Ford said.

The course will run three sessions, showcasing three recipes each so participants are equipped with ideas for breakfast, main meals and sweets.

It will be ideal for anybody in the community, regardless of age and cooking experience.

Chefs are even encouraged to come along and pick up tips and tricks to introduce healthier options on their menus.

Mr Ford, also the South Burnett food ambassador, said it was great Kingaroy would be the first to run the course since it was an agricultural region, with boutique farms and legume crops being prominent.

SWEET TREAT: The apple and oat flan will be one of the recipes tried out at the wholefoods and plant-based Kingaroy TAFE course. (Photo: Jason Ford)

Mr Ford said wholefoods had always been on the fringe of popular diets, but were quickly gaining popularity due to social media.

This is why many nearby TAFEs like Bundamba and Toowoomba are keen to also introduce this new course.

Mr Ford has now been on a fully plant-based and wholefoods diet for three months now.

“I feel sustained and I have delicious food,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey, it’s been great to see the milestones as I broke it into stages to make it achievable.”

For more information about the course contact Kingaroy TAFE on 1300 308 233.