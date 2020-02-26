Cherbourg boxer one step closer to Olympic dream

Pharrell Chapman is one step closer to becoming an Olympic boxer after being selected in the 2020 Boxing Australia Future Development squad.

Chapman was selected based on his results throughout 2019 in the National Golden Gloves, Australian and Queensland Championships and his performances at club level.

The Futures program will get boxers podium ready for the 2020 Youth World Titles as well as have them attend Australian Institute of Sport camps and work with national level coaches and other high-level athletes.

STEPPING STONE: Cherbourg boxer Pharrell Chapman has been selected to join the 2020 Boxing Australia Futures Squad. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

With only a two and a half years of boxing experience, Chapman said he is happy with the direction he is heading.

“It has always been my goal to become an Olympic boxer and this development program will definitely help me get there,” Chapman said.

“Hard work can take you anywhere so I will continue to work hard and take it step by step.

“It means a lot to make this squad and it gives me an opportunity to fight some big names and put my community back on the map.”

Chapman isn’t the first boxer to follow this path out of Cherbourg with Chapman saying he wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary Cherbourg boxer, Jeffrey Dynevor.

“There have been a lot of good boxers out of Cherbourg over the years and I am hoping to follow the footsteps of Jeffrey Dynevor who won Gold in the 1962 Commonwealth Games,” Chapman said.

“It will take a lot of hard work to get there and I am currently training six, sometimes seven days a week.

“Fitness is the biggest thing I need to work on, I have the technique but just need to get fitter.”

OLYMPIC DREAM: Chapman hopes to follow in the footsteps of legendary Cherbourg boxer Jeffrey Dynevor who won gold at the 1962 Commonwealth Games. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Chapman’s coach Jim Hawkins said the Futures program is another step in the right direction.

“The Future Development program is a stepping stone towards his Olympic goal,” Hawkins said.

“The program has had a lot of success in the past and produced a number of talented boxers.

“If Pharrell does well at the Youth World Titles, the next step will be Commonwealth Games, followed by the Olympics.

Chapman has a huge season ahead, competing in the National Golden Gloves, Australian and Queensland Titles as well as the Youth World Titles.