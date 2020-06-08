Cherbourg boxer receives Wide Bay sporting champs grant

CHERBOURG boxer Pharrell Chapman has received a local sporting champions grant from the Australian government to assist with the cost of participating in state and national competitions.

Chapman was selected as part of the 2020 Boxing Australia Future Development Squad based on his results throughout 2019 in the National Golden Gloves, Australian and Queensland Championships and his performances at club level.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced 22 Wide Bay sports stars will receive the grants.

READ MORE:

Coach on Cherbourg deaths: ‘The whole town mourns’

FLASHBACK: Cherbourg boxer claims gold at Comm Games

Cherbourg boxer one step closer to Olympic dream

“I’m pleased to congratulate these 22 young sporting champions in Wide Bay who have been awarded amounts between $550 and $750 each,” O’Brien said.

“These young sporting champions build on the Wide Bay region’s reputation of producing outstanding athletes and they all do a fine job of representing their sport and their community through their sporting endeavours.

“This is well-deserved recognition of their commitment to their sport and I congratulate them on their success and wish them well in their sporting pursuits.”

Chapman will receive a $550 grant for his involvement in the Cherbourg Boxing Group.

O’Brien said with many sports events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some previous applications were able to be considered for funding again, and could be used to offset the cost of events that had already been held.

“The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where travel over great distances is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure,” O’Brien said.

“There were many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated.