Cherbourg boxers show their fighting spirit

HITTING IT OFF: Pharrell Chapman (right) with his sparring partner at the Deadly Boxing Academy on Saturday. Picture: Contributed

Boxing: Three Cherbourg boxers have returned home after attending a sparring session at the Deadly Boxing Academy in Bundaberg at the weekend.

Pharrell Chapman, Tito Bligh and Epa Turagnivalu made the journey north to go toe to toe with some of Bundaberg’s most talented boxers.

Cherbourg Boxing Club coach Jim Hawkins said it was a great opportunity for the boys.

“Both being indigenous, the Deadly Boxing Academy is like a sister club to us and there are some really talented boxers there,” Hawkins said.

The coach has been involved in boxing his whole life and also works with some rugby league teams for fitness training.

“There are not quite as many boxers in Cherbourg, so the boys don’t quite have the same opportunity here,” Hawkins said.

The Cherbourg Boxing Club was established in June 2018 and in the past two years has gained a lot of momentum in the community.

Cherbourg Boxing Club last year hosted its first Boxing Queensland Fight Night and is hoping to back it up in 2020.

The boxing season is about to start and Hawkins said the club had a lot of keen boxers.

“We have a lot of boxers at the club and have a lot of interest from the young kids in the community,” Hawkins said.

“I set up sparring and jump in and referee, giving the kids a chance to throw a few punches, and they just love it.

“The boxing season is about to start and we have our first competition in Brisbane next month, as well as the Deadly Boxing Academy King of the Ring in April and the Queensland Championships and Golden Gloves in August.”

Hawkins runs training sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights out of the Cherbourg Sports Complex, with a children’s session at 4pm for those aged younger then 10 and a session at 5pm for serious boxers.

Training is free and is open to everyone.