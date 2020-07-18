Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

CHERBOURG boxers stepped back into their much loved ring on Tuesday night for the first sparring session since lockdown ended.

With no other sport running at the moment, a number of Cherbourg residents are turning to boxing to keep fit and learn self defence.

A large crowd gathers waiting their turn to jump in the ring. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Cherbourg boxing coach Jim Hawkins said it was a tough few months for everyone not being able to come together to box.

“It was a sad few months for the community, we lost a few young fellas, so it’s great to have everyone back in the gym and giving the kids something to look forward to,” Hawkins said.

“It’s great to see the kids all having fun and I really enjoy seeing them having fun.

“Boxing is an outlet for a lot of them, if they aren’t doing it here they are doing it out on the street so it’s really a place for them to let out their aggression and learn some self defence.”

The Cherbourg boxing gym is open three nights a week with boxers working on technique, fitness and sparring.

Joven Gyemore, Pharrell Chapman and Sonny Weazel at the Cherbourg Boxing Club. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Pharrell Chapman who is training as part of the 2020 Boxing Australia Future Development squad said he was keen to get back into it.

“Lockdown was tough, it was really hard to train and my fitness isn’t as good as it was before,” Chapman said.

“I’ve spent the past few weeks with family and have really only just started getting back into training.

“It’s good to be back and see everyone in here training and boxing again.”

Chapman will head to Caboolture this weekend for his future development squad training.

Sonny Weazel said the boxing club keeps a lot of kids out of trouble.

“I think it’s pretty easy to find trouble in Cherbourg so it’s good to see all the kids in here staying healthy,” Gyemore said.

“The boxing club is pretty important for the community and it keeps a lot of us fit and healthy.

Joven Gyemore who recently moved up from Tasmania said he is really enjoying boxing in Cherbourg.

“It’s good to be back in the gym training again,” Gyemore said.

“Since my mum passed boxing has been great for me, it has given me something to work towards and focus on.”

The Cherbourg boxing gym is open Monday – Wednesday and accommodates for all ages and skill level.