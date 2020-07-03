Menu
Cherbourg's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership would still prefer interstate travellers to avoid visiting the community. Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council Facebook.
Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

Holly Cormack
3rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
AT midday today the Cherbourg Checkpoint was removed, meaning residents can now travel to and from the area freely without an entry permit or the need to quarantine.

Travellers are now permitted to enter the region, however, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership would still prefer that no one outside of Queensland travel to the community.

This request is especially targeted at people who are from, or have recently travelled to, Victoria, which is still a highly active Hotspot.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this week that the Queenslands borders would reopen to all states on July 10, with the exception of Victoria.

The removal of the checkpoint marks the final stage of a three part plan to safely ease restrictions in Cherbourg. Criteria for stage 3 of easing restriction, which was initially scheduled for July 10, include no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community

According to Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council, approved plans, testing regimes, and a clear rapid response framework must also be in place.

