Cherbourg Council confirms community is COVID-19 free

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Chatur Zala urges residents to come forward if they show any coronavirus symptoms. (Picture: File)

CHERBOURG Aboriginal Shire Council have issued a COVID-19 update from the Local Disaster Management Group after reports emerged Cherbourg has gone into lock down.

The update states Cherbourg is not in lock down and encourages residents to continue social distancing and hygiene practices.

Cherbourg Council CEO Chatur Zala has confirmed Cherbourg is COVID-19 free and they are doing everything possible to stay that way.

“We get frequent advice from Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young on any issues that may impact Cherbourg,” CEO Zala said.

“There is no lock down in Cherbourg everything remains normal.

“With this virus things are changing day by day and that’s why our local disaster management group is in frequent contact with health officials to monitor the situation.”

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council are urging any community members that have visited Brisbane in the past two weeks with flu like symptoms to come forward immediately.