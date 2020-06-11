Cherbourg elder’s car smashed while in hospital

CAR SMASHED: Lorelle Watcho beside her car that was damaged in an alleged break and enter on her Cherbourg property. (Picture: Contributed)

CAR SMASHED: Lorelle Watcho beside her car that was damaged in an alleged break and enter on her Cherbourg property. (Picture: Contributed)

WHILE lying in a hospital bed, the last thing Lorelle Watcho expected to come home to was a smashed rear window and scattered items throughout her home.

Police are investigating an alleged break and enter on a Cherbourg property, where a car was severely damaged.

The property owner Lorelle Watcho, 70, was in hospital when the incident occurred.

Lorelle’s daughter Beryl said she was concerned about youth crime in the area.

“Mum is a Cherbourg elder who has lived there the majority of her life and given so much to the community and this is what she gets in return,” Ms Watcho said.

A police spokesman said the incident was still being investigated.

State Opposition Leader and Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington is again calling on the State Government to crack down on youth crime in the South Burnett.

Ms Frecklington said she had been urging the State Government for more than two years to put more boots on the ground to get the crime wave in the region under control.

“This community has genuine concerns about youth crime but Annastacia Palaszczuk is failing to listen,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Labor is soft on criminals and their plan won’t work to cut crime here in the South Burnett. “The South Burnett deserves immediate action on youth crime but community safety in this region is clearly not a priority for Labor.

READ MORE:

There’s more to youth crime than meets the eye

Anti-crime group goes digital in fight for justice

Magistrate grants army-hopeful a second chance