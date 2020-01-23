Cherbourg group gets a boost for transition to NDIS

BOOST UP: Cherbourg Well Being is one of the four recipients of the funding to help businesses transition to the NDIS. Picture: Tristan Evert

A NUMBER of Wide Bay organisations have benefited from federal funding as part of a $9 million initiative to help businesses transition to the NDIS.

Four Wide Bay organisations received up to $20,000 to support local businesses, including Cherbourg Well Being, which received the top amount of $20,000.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the grants were provided through the second round of the transition assistance funding initiative under the boosting the local care workforce program.

He said the objective of the funding was to help providers transition to the NDIS while also creating more jobs in the disability sector, particularly in regional, rural and remote areas across Australia.

“This funding will help Wide Bay organisations in their early stages of transition, ensuring they have the tools and capabilities needed to deliver supports to NDIS participants,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Transition assistance funding can be used for tailored business advice, software upgrades and other one-on-one supports that will go a long way towards helping local businesses to get NDIS-ready,” he said.

NDIS minister Stuart Robert said the federal government was committed to building a sustainable NDIS provider market that was ready to support the needs of participants now and long into the future.

“It is vital we support a strong and well-skilled provider market across Australia to deliver the services that NDIS participants need,” Minister Robert said.

For more information on the boosting the local care workforce transition assistance funding visit the website here.