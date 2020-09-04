Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New restricitons placed on Cherbourg Hospital as the community battles to remain COVID-19 free. Facebook/Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.
New restricitons placed on Cherbourg Hospital as the community battles to remain COVID-19 free. Facebook/Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.
Health

Cherbourg Hospital to deny non-essential visitors

Holly Cormack
4th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FURTHER restrictions have been placed on visitors to Cherbourg Hospital, as the council battles to keep the vulnerable community COVID-19 free.

From Wednesday September 3, the only people who can only visit a patient in hospital are:

  • The parents, guardians or carers of a patient under the age of 18,
  • If they are providing end-of-life support,
  • A partner and/or support person/s for a patient admitted for care relating to their pregnancy.

From today onwards, all other visitors must receive approval from the Executive Director Toowoomba Hospital, Executive Director Rural, or Executive Director Mental Health.

Approval will only be granted if Darling Downs Hospital And Health Service believed it is necessary for the patient to have visitors for an emergency or other compassionate grounds, such as if the visitor is providing disability support.

All visitors to the hospital will also be screened and must register prior to entry.

Since COVID-19 re-emerged in Queensland, the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council have been working tirelessly to protect the vulnerable community.

In an interview with Cherbourg Radio, Mayor Elvie Sandow reiterated while Cherbourg will NOT be going into lockdown, the council are receiving continual updates from Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

“Our biggest priority is keeping our people and community safe and keeping COVID out,” Ms Sandow said.

cherbourg hospital covid 19 covid-19 response
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        Premium Content Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        News AHEAD of the Queensland Election, we sat down with Nanango MP and opposition leader Deb Frecklington to discuss the campaign and what her plans would be should she beat...

        • 4th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
        IN COURT: 39 people facing Gayndah court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 39 people facing Gayndah court today

        News Every month, the Central and North Burnett Times publishes a full list of those due...

        • 4th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
        World ‘awash with money’ needs somewhere to invest

        Premium Content World ‘awash with money’ needs somewhere to invest

        Business “There’s an enormous amount of money out there."

        $4.6b bonanza: Projects that will deliver 29k jobs

        Premium Content $4.6b bonanza: Projects that will deliver 29k jobs

        Business Find out what projects are being pushed