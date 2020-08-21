Cherbourg on high alert after detention centre COVID-19 case

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Chatur Zala urges residents to come forward if they show any coronavirus symptoms. (Picture: File)

CHERBOURG Aboriginal Shire Council have issued a COVID alert to their community after a worker at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre tested positive to coronavirus.

The alert calls for any community members who visited the centre this week or were recently in the watch house to get tested and self isolate for 14 days.

Cherbourg Council CEO Chatur Zala said at this stage no one visited the detention centre within the specified dates.

"Council are keeping an eye on the situation everyday, we have asked anyone who was released after August 8 to get tested," Mr Zala said.

"Visitation at the centre only opened from last Monday and we don't think anyone from the community visited.

"In the case that someone did need to self isolate we are currently working with the Local Disaster Management Group to find suitable isolation options, most likely in Murgon or surrounding areas."

Cherbourg Council have liaised with a biosecurity officer and Mr Zala said the reintroduction of lockdown could be devastating for the community.

"If someone were to test positive, we would have to test every single person in the town, street by street, community by community," Mr Zala said.

"It would be very challenging, one of the biggest challenges would be trying to organise to get groceries to all of the residents.

"So far no one has come forward and Council are pretty sure no one was in the detention centre within those specific dates."

Cherbourg Council are urging anyone with symptoms to come forward and get tested immediately.