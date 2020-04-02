Cherbourg restrictions relaxed due to ‘resupply issue’

A checkpoint has been installed over night on the Cherbourg Murgon Road with help from QLD Health to stop all unnecessary movement into and out of Cherbourg.

CHERBOURG residents can now leave their community to go to Murgon to do their shopping, put petrol in their cars and do their banking.

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Chatur Zala said the Queensland Health Public Health Unit had given his community the approval for the above yesterday afternoon.

"We would like to apologise to all our community elders and members for the inconvenience caused due to the resupply issue in our community," Mr Zala said.

The movement in and out of Cherbourg to Murgon for essential supplies will be permitted until the issues with the Cherbourg stores are fixed.

"Some things may need to change as we learn things and uncover new issues, so please be patient and flexible, this is a new thing for all of us," Mr Zala said.

Cherbourg residents who choose to leave the community will be given a direction at the checkpoint to go to the shops and be back within two hours.

Residents are urged to follow the social distancing guidelines while in Murgon, including keeping 1.5 metres away from another person.

"These requirements are to keep protecting everyone from this virus, particularly our elders, babies and people who are already sick," Mr Zala said.

Any residents who fail to comply with the requirements may not be allowed back into the community without 14 days' isolation.

"We want Cherbourg to be safe, for people to get what they need," Mr Zala said.

"We want the people of Cherbourg to stay strong, and for our people to show the world what we can do when we all work together."