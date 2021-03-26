Cherbourg to spearhead Aussie-first AI recycling project

Cherbourg council is preparing to spearhead an Australian first in Artificial Intelligence integrated technologies at its Materials Recycling Facility. Photo/Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.

Cherbourg is set to trailblaze the future of waste management in Australia, preparing to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated technologies at its Materials Recycling Facility.

Sean Nicholson, the council’s Economic and Community Development Manager, said he is excited to launch the project alongside fantastic partners and sponsors, who are coming on board to develop a new “Cherbourg Data Hub” decked out with the latest technology.

The project’s goal is to develop artificial intelligence for the waste industry using emerging technologies to identify and sort waste visually, as well as counting items for the purpose of auditing.

The council will be working with Noosa Council’s Peregian Digital Hub, Advance Queensland, and the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation for the 18 month to two year project.

Mr Nicholson said getting these sorts of projects off the ground is challenging in the early stages due to little funding for wages, but are worthwhile in the long run as outcomes are achieved, funding and revenue opportunities start to open up, and opportunities to upskill in an emerging industry are created.

The Cherbourg AI project will aim to build a team of talented computer-savvy young people with an interest in STEM, who are looking to break into the tech industry.

“We have exciting openings on the team for data analysts whose job it will be to label and process the imagery that teaches the AI to see,” Mr Nicholson said.

With planned upgrades to the MRF kicking off soon, Mr Nicholson says he is interested in meeting with people who have confidence working on iPads and laptops, who are interested in learning about quality assurance, collaboration and effective teamwork, data entry, using a chromebook pc, and browser-based workflows.

If you are interested in finding out more about this exciting opportunity, touch base with Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.



