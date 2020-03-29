CHERBOURG VOTES: Council chambers in for big shake up

SHAKE UP: With more than half of the votes counted, it looks like there might be a new mayor for Cherbourg in 2020. Photo: Contributed

SUNDAY 10:30AM

IT LOOKS like the Cherbourg Council Chamber is in for a shake up this council term with a female currently in the lead for the mayoral candidacy.

In this council election, eight candidates including the incumbent mayor Arnold Murray nominated themselves for the top seat.

There was also eight residents who put their hand up to go for the one in four positions as a councillor.

Here’s all the results so far in the Cherbourg Council election:

With 64 per cent of the votes counted, childcare worker Elvie Sandow was in the lead on 33% of the votes.

Coming in next was Max Colon on 17.25%, Gordon Wragge had 14.06% and Elgan (Buddy) Leedie had 9.27%.

Katrina Watson and incumbent mayor Arnold Murray were both on 7.35%, Sylvia McGregor had 8.63% of the votes and Lillian Gray had received 2.56%.

For the councillors positions, it was a much closer battle with small margins between the candidates.

Tom Langton was leading the way on 17.08%, Bronwyn Douglas was on 15.35% with Leighton Costello just behind her on 15.02%.

Fred Cobbo had 14.69 per cent of the votes with James Saltner behind him on 11.63% and Lynette Brown had received 9.65%.

Eric (Snr) Law had obtained 8.91% of the votes with Norman Hegarty sitting behind him on 7.67%.

More information to come as election officials continue to count votes later today.