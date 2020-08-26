Cherbourg woman used bank card to buy KFC and smokes

A Cherbourg woman has been charged after using a stolen bank card to make multiple purchases. (Picture: File)

AN OPPORTUNISTIC fraud has helped herself to someone else’s bank account after using a card to make a string of purchases.

While on probation Danielle Diane Georgetown used a bank card to purchase a phone, cigarettes and food from KFC.

Danielle pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud, one count of possessing drug utensils and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said on March 6 the victim had gone shopping at IGA in Kingaroy, putting his wallet in a trolley before driving away without it.

“When the victim noticed he had forgotten his wallet he went back to find it was missing,” Sgt Stevens said.

“The next day the victim noticed multiple transactions on his account.”

The first purchase was $16.45 at KFC, the second purchase was a mobile phone, costing $80 and the third purchase was for cigarettes, costing $41.20.

In May, Danielle was also found in possession of 0.2 grams of cannabis and a water pipe.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant has a number of previous dishonesty offences.

“The defendant has ten prior dishonesty offences, eight of which are since 2018,” Sgt Stevens said.

“She was on probation for similar type offending and I note she was one month into a six month probation order.

“Although it was a small amount of opportunistic offending, because of her history I would recommenced a 1-2 month prison sentence.”

Danielle’s defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said Danielle found the keycard on the road.

“Mrs Georgetown found the keycard on the road, not in the wallet, however accepts she did take it, try it and it worked so she kept on using it,” Mrs Djordjevic said.

“At the time Mrs Georgetown had no money, no food or cigarettes and felt desperate.

“She suffers from anxiety and depression, has had a significant loss in her family and currently lives with her mother and 4 children who are all under the age of 12.”



Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he would take into account the timely manner of the plea and accepts the opportunistic nature of the offences.

“I accept you found the card and did not steal it in order to make purchases,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Taking into account the opportunistic nature and the fact you only just started probation I won’t sentence you to imprisonment.

“I will put emphasis on rehabilitation for the benefit of the community and your children.”

“You will have to take part in counselling sessions and other programs as part of your probation order.”



Danielle was ordered to pay $197.65 in compensation to Commonwealth Bank through SPER as well as having her probation extended for a further nine months.

Convictions were recorded on all matters.