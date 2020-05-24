Cherbourg’s new nurse block ‘in case of coronavirus’

Cherbourg Mayor Sandow and her council outside of the new Cherbourg nurses accommodation. Photo: contributed

CHERBOURG is now home to brand new medical facilities, as they prepare for the coronavirus to potentially reach their community.

A new nurses accommodation block has been officially opened.

Aunty Christine Stewart from Cherbourg Community Health said Darling Downs Health Services had provided them with the new four bedroom building.

“This is for when nurses stay overnight if the COVID virus comes to Cherbourg,” she said.

“There’s a lot of work that our hospital has done to contain it.

“It’s to keep nurses here so that they don’t have to go home and backwards and forwards.

“It’s for safety for us and for the community, and safety for our nurses as well.”

Aunty Chrisitine said the plan was for the nurses to move in full time if and when coronavirus infects Cherbourg.

“We believe a lot of the community people are aware of what the virus could do,” she said.

“The hospital has been doing quite a bit of promotions.

“We feel that when the virus does come to Cherbourg, knock on wood that it don’t, we’ll have a lot of people that will die but we are prepared for that to happen.

“The nursing staff and the doctors have done a tremendous job at keeping our hospital with up to date equipment.

“We’re prepared and our hospital is prepared.

“We’ve been prepared for two months. We’ve done a lot of planning.

“We’re also all much more aware of social distancing and hygiene.”

Mayor Elvie Sandow said to celebrate the opening of the new Cherbourg nursing accommodation she decided to take her Council there to have morning tea on Thursday, May 21 with their local health workers.

“It’s just about recognising what they do,” she said.

“We just wanted to go and show the staff our appreciation.”

Mayor Elvie Sandow said she even contributed to the morning tea with some bakes goods.

“I baked a chocolate cake and a vanilla cake,” she said.