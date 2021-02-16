Menu
A child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a suspected broken leg and internal injuries after falling off a roof.
News

Child falls five storeys off unit block roof

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
16th Feb 2021 7:14 PM
A child is fighting for his life after falling five storeys off an inner city apartment roof.

Emergency workers rushed to Botany Rd, Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon around 4pm.

The child was treated on the side of the road before being taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical but stable condition. He has a suspected broken leg and internal injuries.

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria. Pictures: Mitchell Van Homrigh
Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall and were later seen tiptoeing on the roof of the green apartment blocks from which the child came off.

Constables and detectives peered off the roof of the five-storey apartment block while their colleagues roped off sections of the pathway below.

Officers took statements from residents in nearby apartments about the incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said inquiries were continuing.

