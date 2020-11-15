Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire at Imbil on Saturday night.

About 7pm, emergency services were called to a campground off Yabba Creek Rd after it's believed the little girl fell backwards into the fire.

Jetski crashes into bridge after teens throw rocks

Rental crisis exposes Coast's social housing shame

The preschool-aged girl was quickly pulled out but suffered minor burns to the back of her arm and legs as a result.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and assisted paramedics in stabilising the girl before she was flown to hospital.

She was escorted by her mother to the Queensland Children's Hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.

campfire incident racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash on rural road

        Premium Content Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash on rural road

        News A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital after a crash on a rural Burnett road overnight.

        ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        Premium Content ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        News THE MURDER of Hannah Clarke and her children left a nation in mourning and launched...

        NAIDOC WEEK: Triumph to tragedy, the stories of the Burnett

        NAIDOC WEEK: Triumph to tragedy, the stories of the Burnett

        Community FROM historic flag raising ceremonies to school celebrations, the South Burnett...

        100+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam of Kingaroy State High’s formal

        Premium Content 100+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam of Kingaroy State High’s formal

        Community The graduating class of 2020 turned on glamour for their night of nights, as the...