Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Child, motorcyclist critical after separate crashes

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child has sustained life-threatening injuries after a serious crash north of Brisbane this morning.

Two cars collided near the intersection of Old Gympie Road and MacArthur Drive in Kallangur about 6.22am.

A child who was a passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

A man and woman, who were both drivers, were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, both in a stable condition.

Part of Old Gympie Road in Kallangur will be closed for several hours while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The age and gender of the child is unknown.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist has sustained critical injuries after a crash on an on-ramp to the Gateway Motorway at Deagon.

Paramedics are assessing a man in a critical condition after a reported single-motorcycle crash at 7.44am.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The High Acuity Response Unit was en route.

The morning crashes come after a serious quad bike accident at Hemmant, in Brisbane's east, overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care took a man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with back and pelvic injuries, after being called to a private address just after midnight.

Elsewhere, two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after two motorbikes crashed on Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot just before 7pm Saturday.

A male in his 30s suffered serious spinal, pelvic injuries.

They were taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. A second patient was taken as a precaution.


Originally published as Child, motorcyclist critical after separate Brisbane crashes

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big Avocado on agenda as Burnett towns score funding boost

        Premium Content Big Avocado on agenda as Burnett towns score funding boost

        News A big avocado may be on the horizon for Blackbutt as Burnett towns receive tens of thousands in funding.

        Qld Health yet to confirm Burnett vaccine arrival date

        Premium Content Qld Health yet to confirm Burnett vaccine arrival date

        Health With phase one of the vaccination program now underway, the arrival date of the...

        United farmers push back on ‘excessive’ reef regulations

        Premium Content United farmers push back on ‘excessive’ reef regulations

        Environment ‘The government should work alongside farmers ... instead of ramming unworkable...

        Minister, council in conflict over how to handle complaint

        Premium Content Minister, council in conflict over how to handle complaint

        Council News South Burnett Council have reached an impasse regarding the alleged misconduct of a...