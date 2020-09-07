Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Warwick womn Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan
Warwick womn Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan
Crime

Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

Kerri Moore
7th Sep 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK woman Lisa Rose Halcrow remains in custody over the alleged murder of a little boy she was babysitting.
The matter was brought before the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Ms Halcrow's lawyer requested the matter be adjourned for a further month, to allow counsel to carry out discussions.

The 40-year-old is charged with murdering Connor Horan while he was in her care in August 2018.

Ms Halcrow drove the unconscious two-year-old to the hospital, saying he fell down stairs.

 

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries
Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries

 

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour but he died with serious head and internal injuries.

The Warwick woman was arrested at her workplace in February this year after a public plea for information from Connor's mother and grandmother.

Ms Halcrow has been in police custody ever since her arrest.

She is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and contravening a police requirement.

The matter is set to be brought before the court again on October 12.

connor horan court editors picks lisa rose halcrow murder charge
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy woman launches keyboard at Heritage Bank worker

        Premium Content Kingaroy woman launches keyboard at Heritage Bank worker

        Crime A Kingaroy woman has hurled a keyboard and eftpos machine in a bank before trying to enter the locked staff area.

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’

        IN COURT: 43 people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 43 people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        News Here are the 43 people due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health Details of fatal hospital bungles in Queensland kept secret