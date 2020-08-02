Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dangers of fire demonstrated
News

Child started a fire that burnt a man

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Aug 2020 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a Glenvale home after reports that a child had started a fire in a bedroom cupboard. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews arrived at the Balonne Rd address about 8pm. 

"The fire was extinguished upon arrival," she said. 

"We ventilated the area and made the scene safe."  

Paramedics transported a 49-year-old man to the Toowoomba Hospital with minor burns on his hand. 

They also treated five people for smoke inhalation. 

accidental fire fire glenvale fire toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteers share journey behind joining rural charity

        premium_icon Volunteers share journey behind joining rural charity

        Community Rural Aid volunteers share their story on why they endeavoured to help regional towns hit by drought.

        Man hospitalised after Bunya Hwy rollover

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after Bunya Hwy rollover

        Breaking Paramedics and fire crews rushed to the incident along the Bunya Hwy.

        Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        premium_icon Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        Politics Embattled state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingon has broken her silence over the...

        Teenager hospitalised after motorcycle crash on property

        premium_icon Teenager hospitalised after motorcycle crash on property

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to the rural Burnett property to attend the reported motorcycle...