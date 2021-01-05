Menu
News

Children among five injured in two-vehicle hwy crash

kaitlyn smith
5th Jan 2021 7:06 AM
FIVE people were hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision at Ellen Grove overnight.

The incident occurred on the off-ramp of Logan Mwy and Centenary Hwy just after 10pm.

Two children were transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in stable conditions.

A man in his 30s was also transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Two others, a male and female in their 30s, were later taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in stable conditions.

It is understood all patients suffered only minor injuries.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all in attendace at last night's scene.

centenary highway ellen grove ipswich crashes logan motorway two-vehicle collision
Ipswich Queensland Times

