FAMILY IN MOURNING: Bundaberg local Robert Sim has been remembered as an amazing father, after he was struck by a car and killed at the weekend.
News

Children who lost father in Bundaberg crash ‘broken’

Rhylea Millar
27th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
CHILDREN of the man who tragically died after being hit by a car at the weekend has been remembered for being an "amazing" dad.

Robert 'Robbo' Sim lost his life last Saturday, when he was struck by a car travelling down Childers Road.

 

Bundaberg local Robert Sim has been remembered as an amazing father. He lost his life after being struck by a car at the weekend.
The mother of his children Alley Hawtion said they had constructed a cross and planned to place it on the Childers Road site to remember him.

Painted in black text, the words on the cross read 'Until we meet again … rest in peace Dad - Robbo Sim.'

"I'm in shock and my kids are so broken," Ms Hawtion said.

"He was an amazing father that will be sadly missed and he was the father to baby Russell who was diagnosed with Glaucoma in 2015."

 

The children of Robert Sim created a cross and wrote a tribute dedicated to their beloved father on it, before placing it at the crash site on Childers Rd.
The words read ‘Until we meet again … rest in peace dad – Robbo Sim. Aug 1981 – Aug 2020.’
In 2016, the parents thanked the Bundaberg community for their generous donations, after their son received the diagnosis and almost lost his eyesight at just three months old.

At the time, the mum and dad said without the help from the community, they would not have been able to get the medical treatment so quickly, which saved Russell's sight.

Mr Sim was walking along the road in Kensington when the incident occurred on August 22 about 3.30am.

A spokesman from QPS confirmed the 39-year-old Branyan man died at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was not injured during the crash, which officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate.

