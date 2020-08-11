Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DEATH THREAT: Cheree Narelle Dodkin allegedly sent Magistrate Tracy Mossop death threats. Pic: Social Media
DEATH THREAT: Cheree Narelle Dodkin allegedly sent Magistrate Tracy Mossop death threats. Pic: Social Media
Crime

Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

Peta McEachern
11th Aug 2020 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAGISTRATE Tracy Mossop told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court she received two death threats and would no longer be dealing with an offenders' case as an investigation is underway.

The offender in question, Cheree Narelle Dodkin, stood before Ms Mossop today, Thursday, August 6, on a notice to appear for 12 charges.

Ms Mossop told Dodkin her cases would be moved to the Toowoomba Court House.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Your current bail will be enlarged… and you will come back on the 9th of September," Ms Mossop said.

"A different Magistrate will be dealing with you, I will not be dealing with you from now on."

Dodkin asked to present a latter from her lawyer to the court, of which Magistrate Mossop responded, "no. You can do that on the 9th of September."

"I'm not having any dealings with you, leave my courtroom - thank you" she said.

Ms Mossop entered into the record, that "Ms Dodkin is currently under investigation for two death complaints towards me in July, which is why I have limited my dealings with her."

Dodkin's 12 alleged charges are as follows; attempted fraud, public nuisance, stealing, wilful damage, using a carriage service to harass, menace, or cause offence, three counts of driving unlicensed, driving a defective vehicle, two counts of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and contravening the direction of police.

More Stories

cheree narelle dodkin chinchilla magistrates court death threats magistrate tracy mossop

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrical upgrade powers down 20,000 Burnett homes

        Premium Content Electrical upgrade powers down 20,000 Burnett homes

        News THE unplanned outage was triggered by ‘safety protection equipment’ in Kingaroy.

        32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

        Premium Content 32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

        Community A Nanango man is in disbelief after a 30 plus year battle to honour his uncle with...

        CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Crime From assualts to unlicenced drivers, Blackbutt police have had a busy week.

        Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Premium Content Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Breaking A WIDESPREAD power outage is currently under investigation by Ergon Energy.