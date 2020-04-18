Chinese airlines in talks to buy embattled Virgin Australia

Chinese Government-owned airlines are in last-minute talks about a possible takeover of Virgin, in what may be the only way to prevent the carrier’s collapse.

Chinese Government-owned airlines are in last-minute talks about a possible takeover of Virgin, in what may be the only way to prevent the carrier’s collapse.

CHINESE Government-owned airlines are considering an offer to buy the embattled Virgin Australia Group in last-minute takeover talks that could prevent the carrier's 'catastrophic' collapse.

Well-placed sources have told The Courier-Mail the Government, through China Southern Airlines, China East Airlines and Air China, is understood to be in discussions about purchasing the Queensland-based carrier, but no formal offer has been lodged.

An approach by the Chinese carriers could vindicate the Morrison Government's call for Virgin Australia to find a market-led solution to its cash problems instead of relying on a "blank cheque" from taxpayers.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Australia declined to comment.

The foreign-owned Virgin Australia Group wants the Federal Government to fork out $1.4 billion to save it from collapse.

It is understood Cabinet is split over how - or whether - they should save the airline and fear that if taxpayers step in, it could put off other investors.

The joint approach from two Chinese carriers would likely require approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board and, if approved, could prevent Virgin Australia from collapsing into voluntary administration.

It is thought millions of Velocity Points and flight credits owned by Australians would be lost if the company was put under administration.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Parliament. Picture: Annette Dew

Pressure is also mounting on the Palaszczuk Government to offer financial support to stop it from moving its corporate head office and Velocity Frequent Flyer businesses to Melbourne.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan declared it would it would be a "stain on the legacy of the Palaszczuk Government if it presided over Virgin going to Victoria" - but Ms Palaszczuk said the state government was continuing talks with the company and the federal government.

On Wednesday Virgin Australia Group managing director Paul Scurrah refused to speculate on voluntary administration or whether the company would have enough cash to pay entitlements.

Private frustration was building within the Government this week over what it believed were "strong arm" tactics and bluffing by the airline.

Virgin told the ASX on March 13 it "has a cash position in excess of $1 billion, with no significant debt maturities until October 2021 and no new aircraft deliveries until July 2021".

Singapore Airlines, Etihad, Chinese groups Nanshan and HNA, and Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group have stakes in Virgin Australia.

Grounded Virgin Australia aircraft are seen parked at Brisbane Airport. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Virgin on Thursday announced a further seven-day trading halt for its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the crisis, but it didn't identify who the talks are with.

The Federal Opposition yesterday stood in unity with Virgin Australia in calling on the government to provide financial support.

Labor Senator for Queensland Murray Wattt declared it was "an issue of national interest" to keep Virgin Australia afloat, particularly as the nation recovers from COVID-19.

Senator Watt said the government should take an equity stake in the airline and ensure it is first in the queue of creditors to be repaid.

Senator Watt said Virgin was a "proud Queensland company" that was essential to the state's tourism.

"Maintaining two airlines is critical for a functioning tourism industry and jobs," he said.

Originally published as Chinese airlines in talks to buy embattled Virgin Australia