A Chinese national has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for his role in a failed attempt to smuggle meth and MDMA into Australia.
Crime

Man jailed over meth barrel plot

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Jul 2020 10:38 AM

A Chinese national has been thrown behind bars for eight years after his role in a failed attempt to smuggle liquid methamphetamine and MDMA into Australia four years ago.

The 50-year-old man will have a non-parole period of four years after pleading guilty in the Sydney District Court on Friday.

He was charged along with seven co-accused following the discovery of liquid meth and MDMA inside barrels on a small vessel near Palm Beach in northern Sydney in 2016.

The joint operation between Australian and Chinese law enforcement, known as Task force Blaze, also intercepted a "mothership" associated with the illicit smuggling operation off Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Three other Chinese men on board the vessel were arrested and charged, as well as two Australian-based men, a New Zealander and a Taiwanese national.

In 2018 the New Zealand national was sentenced to nine years and nine months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 5 years.

A Chinese national was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 4.5 years in 2019 and the Taiwanese national sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, backdated to the date of his arrest, with a non-parole period of seven years.

Australian Federal Police Eastern Command Acting Assistant Commissioner Kirsty Schofield said the multi-agency international operation was a testament to the combined determination to stop criminals importing drugs into Australia.

"The AFP and its partners are setting an international benchmark for law enforcement co-operation," she said.

" Through our combined commitment to combating this crime type, we are working across multiple jurisdictions and transnational borders to deal significant blows to organised crime syndicates."

Originally published as Chinese man jailed over meth barrel plot

court crime drugs

