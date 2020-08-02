Man allegedly chokes woman twice, gets bail

A MAN accused of choking a woman twice to the point of unconsciousness has been allowed bail in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The 34-year-old, who has been charged with three breaches of a domestic violence order as well as common assault, appeared briefly before the court on Saturday.

The court heard the woman was still in hospital receiving treatment.

Police objected to bail, saying the man's criminal history showed a "proclivity toward offences of violence".

The court heard the alleged offences happened while the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was under the influence of alcohol.

Lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was employed and had been living locally for nine years.

He said he had an appropriate place to stay if he was allowed bail.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge allowed bail but put several conditions in place, including reporting to a police station each week and no contact with his alleged victim.

The matter was adjourned until September 24 for committal mention on all charges.