Chopper called as boat flips in stormy waters

by Elise Williams
12th Mar 2020 2:57 PM
A BOAT has been flipped in rough waters off the Sunshine Coast, as emergency services scrambled to determine how many people were on board.

Thankfully, the trio were winched safely from the water by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

All people on board have now been accounted for

Police received a call for help just before midday today, with reports a boat in waters near Inskip had overturned in choppy seas.

Initial reports indicate three people - all wearing life jackets - drifted from the boat before making it to shore.

It's currently unclear how they got from the water to safety, however paramedics made contact with the trio just before 1.30pm, and are now treating them for minor injuries at a nearby campground.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, emergency crews are currently unclear if there were any other people on the vessel at the time it flipped.

Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility there may be other people who require assistance from the incident.

