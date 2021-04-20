Menu
Chris Sebastian is set to take to the stage in Biloela at the Music is Life Festival alongside Diesel, the Screaming Jets and Shannon Noll.
Music

Chris Sebastian ready to rock at rural festival

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Apr 2021 2:13 PM
The winner of one of Australia's premier singing competitions said he was "absolutely pumped" to be performing in Central Queensland soon.

2020 Voice winner Chris Sebastian, brother of Australian pop star Guy, spoke to The Observer about his rise to fame and his upcoming involvement in a regional music festival.

Chris is set to perform alongside other legendary Australian music acts such as Diesel, The Screaming Jets and Shannon Noll at Music is Life in Biloela on July 9, 2021.

Chris said he had never been to Biloela, however, was excited to perform to what was set to be a huge crowd at the Biloela Showgrounds.

"I would genuinely say that the regional shows are probably the most enjoyable" he said.

"I think regional crowds get involved in a way city crowds don't and regional tours are the most fun I have had touring."

Chris said he had not had the opportunity to perform with his band since his career-defining win on the Voice.

"This will be the first show with my full band since the Voice which is July last year, it is insane to think about," he said.

Chris said he was happy to see the back of COVID-19's impact on the live music industry, in Australia at least.

"There is a window of opportunity after you win a competition like the voice to record your songs, tour and spread your brand to the nation and the world." he said.

"For me to win the competition during the pandemic kind of sucked, but I guess the motivation for me was 'I cannot expire'.

"We ended up, in October of last year, putting on a covid-safe tour for limited numbers and strict guidelines, I didn't really let the fact that I couldn't do proper shows knock us down."

Chris said 2021 was all about expansion and growth, with the Music is Life tour a fantastic place to start.

"For me to be on the same stage as some of the most legendary Australian music acts, I cannot wait to be a part of it and perform for you guys."

Tickets for the Music is Life Festival held at the Biloela Showgrounds on July 9, 2021, can be purchasedHERE.

covid-19 live music scene music is life festival whats on biloela
Gladstone Observer

