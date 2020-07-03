Christensen compares China to Nazi Germany

DAWSON MP George Christensen says he stands by his comments comparing China to Nazi Germany on new right-wing social media site Parler.

Mr Christensen, who is the chair of the federal parliament's committee on international trade, took aim at the country's biggest trading partner in the social media post.

"The Prime Minister is reminded of the 1930s when looking at global instability today. No prizes for guessing who is playing the role of Nazi Germany," he wrote.

It came just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke of the need for "stronger deterrence capabilities" for the military.

More stories:

BIG READ: The long wait after the Shandee Blackburn inquest

SPY TALES: How Peter Wallace became a prisoner of war

'Four fellas jumped in the van with guns pointed at our heads'

Mr Christensen told the Daily Mercury that his comments were warranted as China had been interfering with the affairs of other countries and "seeking to deprive free people of their liberty".

George Christensen's post. Picture: The New Daily

"I really do think that sadly we are looking almost at a complete and utter replication of the events that led up to World War II," he said.

"Many people are saying that."

When asked whether he thought the comments would further inflame Australia's relationship with the country, he responded: "I don't know how further the relations can be inflamed".

Mr Christensen said he was not frightened to speak his mind about the matter, because it was "reality".

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

"If we can't say 'hey, China is causing massive issues and we need to do something about it', then we are going to sleepwalk into a situation which will be dreadful," he said.

In May, Mr Christensen launched controversial website, the China Inquiry, which allows

allows people to have their say on issues relating to China.