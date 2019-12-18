CHRISTMAS IN JAIL: Bail refused for man on 37 charges

A 29-year-old man’s bail was refused when he faced the Kingaroy magistrate via video link on Monday.

“HOW could I be in town doing that, when I was out of town that night doing two break and enters?”

Those are the words a 29-year-old Kingaroy man said after Magistrate Louisa Pink denied his bail application at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16.

The South Burnett man, who appeared via video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre, was refused bail on 37 charges.

Police state the man’s alleged offences were committed during a six-month period, and included one count of breaching a Domestic Violence Order and inflicting a wound to another person.

In his submissions to the court, defence lawyer Chris Campbell said the most serious offence his client had committed was the infliction of a wound.

“There are 37 charges outstanding,” Mr Campbell said.

“The bulk of them are driving-type offences and it is concerning that there are some stealing charges in there.

“We take the height of the offending which is the wounding.

“He can live with his brother at Nanango and is employed at Nanango.

“He has previously worked at Swickers and would need to submit to clean drug testing and as part of a (bail) condition engage or enrol in Lives Lived Well.”

Mr Campbell suggested Ms Pink could add an additional condition for the man not to have contact with the complainant, given that the wounding happened to the complainant.

However, police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the prosecution had an “extremely strong case” against the defendant.

“He hasn’t shown clause as to why remaining in custody is unjust,” Sgt Gangemi said.

“We have contemporaneous, recorded footage of the victim clearly saying that her partner was the offender.

“It is quite an explicit description of the prior two incidents leading up to the offence.

“The defence that is going to be relied upon now that you may recall from the civil application is that it was a different person who committed this offence.

“That is simply not the case.

“When your honour reads into his previous history, the attempt to prevent the course of history for this particular person, when it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it is a duck.”

Ms Pink asked if it involved the same complainant, to which Sgt Gangemi answered yes.

“That is where we are at, your honour. A strong police case, contemporaneous recorded descriptive statement of the victim and the medical 5.5cm wound to her scalp,” Sgt Gangemi said.

As Ms Pink explained to the defendant why he was refused bail, he started to make his own defence via the video link.

“How could I be in town doing that, when I was out of town that night doing two break and enters?” he said.

Ms Pink said he needed to stop interrupting her as she handed down her decision.

The man will also face a string of other charges including possession of dangerous drugs, multiple driving offences, multiple dishonesty charges, stealing and fraud and unlawful damage chargres.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court via video link on March 2, 2020.