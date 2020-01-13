Chroming: LNP's plan to make chemicals 'less sniffable'

DEB Frecklington has flagged new laws that would require companies to change their recipes so their products cannot be used for chroming.

The LNP leader said she would consult on the idea ahead of this year's election and called on Labor to do the same, saying it would be her personal preference to legislate but she will talk with her party room and experts first.

Ms Frecklington's comments come after The Courier-Mail revealed an alarming rise in the rates of people being treated in hospital for the potentially-deadly fad.

A deodorant can pictured next to the fence at Nudgee train station, people have been seen chroming on platforms and near train stations. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Ms Frecklington said it was her personal preference to legislate to make manufacturers change their formulas.

"Personally I support that laws should be changed to ensure that people can't use these cans for chroming," she said.

"I've seen the devastating impacts that it has on local communities.

"I've seen the devastating impacts that it has on families and I've read the reports of the tragic case, for example, of that young boy who tried it for the first time at a school late last year and died.

"I would like to see the Palaszczuk Government throw everything they've got at ensuring that there is an end to chroming."

Health Minister Steven Miles last year announced a roundtable to discuss the issue and called for a national conversation on addressing chroming.

He suggested manufacturers could seek subsidies from the Commonwealth to help with the costs of changing their formulas, as had been done to make petrol "less sniffable".

Ms Frecklington said chroming was a huge issue across Queensland, and there was still no comprehensive, chroming strategy by the Palaszczuk Government.

A child chroming in the park opposite a shopping centre in Townsville.

She said she would consult with her Cabinet and experts around LNP election commitments around chroming.

"What I would say is there are calls for many areas of the community around that (laws to change formulas) so I think it's a very good idea and I'd like to have a talk to the rest of my team," she said.