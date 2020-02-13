Cigarettes, ukulele among postie’s $20k parcel theft spree

Police have charged a former employee over the theft of $20,000 worth of cigarettes and other items from a Sydney post office. Picture: NSW Police

A former post office employee has been charged over the theft of $20,000 worth of cigarettes and other lavish items from mail consignments bound for Sydney.

The man, aged 57, was arrested in October after Strawberry Hills Post Office noticed some of its parcels were disappearing.

A police investigation into the theft led to the arrest of the man on Elizabeth Street in late January.

A police search of the man's car allegedly turned up dozens of stolen parcels - including four cartons of cigarettes and stolen camera equipment - stashed in the boot.

A raid on the man's Waterloo home not long after allegedly revealed dozens more stolen parcels including Calvin Klein perfume gifted to someone as a present.

Police say they also found almost 100 cartons of cigarettes and various mail consignments containing a printer, barbecue, and towel rack, as well as 45 items of clothing, a ukulele, a suitcase and other personal items.

The man was taken to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with two counts of appropriate mail-receptacle, dispose property theft, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

It will be alleged in court that the man stole several mail consignments, including parcels containing an estimated $20,000 worth of cigarettes, between August 2019 and January 2020.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court today.

Australia Post have been contacted for comment.