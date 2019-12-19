Menu
DIGGING DEEP: David Muller, Lauren from Graham House, Christelle Withers-Mayne and Brian Arnold present Brian's donation to Graham House. Photo: Contributed by David Muller
News

City slickers dig deep to help battlers in the bush

Elaelah Harley
19th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
CARE packages are bringing hope to the region’s farmers battling drought this Christmas.

The special delivery was donated to Graham House Community Centre yesterday, and the community organisation will distribute the goods to those in need of extra help.

The handover was organised by David Muller, the president of the Inverlaw Farmers Hall, after he received a call from Brian Arnold.

Mr Arnold had been rallying the Brisbane community to support regional areas by working closely with Tricia Steffen, administrator of the Facebook group Community Notice Board 4007 / 4010 / 4011.

As a result, he has secured donations of drinking water for communities in need, and chose to give 500L to Stanthorpe and 500L to the South Burnett.

According to Mr Muller, Mr Arnold has provided continuous support to the community, and at BaconFest in August, announced he would donate a percentage of his profits to the farming sector, after recognising times were tough.

The care packages donated to Graham House were hampers that included vouchers and food were combined with a portion of the 500L of donated drinking water.

“Keith Campbell suggested we involved Graham House, as they have a list of farmers within the community who really need support,” Mr Muller said.

“I realised it would be our best hope when it comes to finding who really needs the resources.”

Mr Muller was impressed by the efforts made by Mr Arnold.

“It’s great to see that there’s outside interest in keeping our community alive,” he said.

South Burnett

