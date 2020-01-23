Claim ex-cop involved in drug syndicate

A SECOND lawyer, also a former police officer, has been implicated in a drug trafficking syndicate which allegedly peddled ice and cannabis in the Far North.

During a committal hearing for former Cairns boss of the Department of Public Prosecution Roger Griffith, 55, the court heard a key witness dobbed in both Mr Griffith and Steve Morris, who has previously worked as both a cop and solicitor in the city.

Cairns lawyer Roger Griffith walks from the Cairns watchhouse with his wife after being granted bail. He has been charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, burglary and perverting the course of justice. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Griffith, who most recently worked as a barrister in Cairns, is charged with trafficking methylamphetamines and cannabis, along with perverting the course of justice, money laundering and burglary.

Police have alleged the offending occurred between early 2016 and November 2017 while Mr Griffith was acting as a barrister for a client who was facing serious drug charges.

The court was told an alleged fellow member of the syndicate, Townsville man John Benjamin, spoke to police following his 2017 arrest after he was pulled over in a car with 10kg of cannabis.

The court heard he told detectives from the Far North's Major and Organised Crime Squad that both Mr Griffith and Mr Morris were involved.

In this news photo from 2004, Constable Steve Morris at the Cairns Police station is pictured with stolen tools,appliances and other equipment.

Det Sen-Constable Trent Odmark gave evidence during yesterday's committal and was asked by defence barrister Stephen Zillman whether they intended to charge Mr Morris.

"That's an ongoing investigation," he said.

Det Sen-Constable Odmark was also asked if there was any reason Mr Morris was not charged at the time. "At that time the level of evidence wasn't there, in my opinion, to charge him," he said.

The court heard Mr Benjamin told police he had been advised by others in the syndicate if he ever got caught with drugs, to take the rap for it, and Mr Griffith would get him bail.

The court was told Mr Griffith was representing a number of people within the same alleged syndicate including Smithfield man Zane Rene Brache, 42, who is alleged to be the kingpin of the group.

Mr Zillman asked Det Sen Constable Odmark what evidence he had Mr Griffith was dealing ice as well as cannabis.

"His overall position within Zane Brache's drug trafficking ring," he said.

The court was told Mr Griffith allegedly showed a former colleague a bag full of $20,000 cash outside the police station and told her it was for "fees".

Police prosecutor Megan Howard, who previously worked with Mr Griffith at the DPP, confirmed in court he had voluntarily shown her the cash inside the bag in 2017.

The hearing continues today.