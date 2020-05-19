Click Frenzy deals: Apple items from $2, KitchenAid for $6

Australian shoppers will get access to cheap deals at tonight's mega Click Frenzy sale, where popular Apple products will go for as low as $2 and $3 and a KitchenAid will sell for just $6.

A set of new deals obtained by News Corp has revealed the extent of some of the bargains to snap up when the 53-hour sale event kicks off online at 7pm AEST.

Parents can save more than 50 per cent off on TVs, toys and games as Australians ease their way out of lockdown.

On Catch.com.au shoppers can expect to save:

*Up to 57% off on TV and Audio from big brands

*Up to 60% off - toys and games from big brands

*Up to 65% off - grocery essentials from big brands

On Mydeal.com.au, shoppers can expect to see:

*Up to 84 per cent off RRP in its massive toys, games and kids clearance

*Up to 77 per cent off RRP for appliances and cookware

*Up to 84 per cent off RRP for Apple, Samsung and other tech accessories

Click Frenzy members will get access to a series of Go Wild deals, which carry 99 per cent off their price tag.

Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop-up notification when these deals goes live.

New deals revealed today include:

Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop: was $1,699, now $17

Apple Watch Series 3: was $319, now $3

They join a list of other deals including Apple Airpods which will sell for $2 and the KitchenAid for $6.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Air.

Apple Watch Series 3 smart watch is on sale for $3.

KitchenAids are a popular but expensive item.

Caffeine lovers will also have the chance to get their hands on a free tiny coffee machine from Lavazza.

Lavazza's offers include:

*Buy six boxes of Single Origin Brazil Cereja Passita capsules for $50 and receive a free tiny (white) coffee machine (62% off)

*Tiny (white) and MilkEasy Frother with 72 Cereja Passita capsules for $90 (53% off)

Lavazza will also be offering loyalty members 20% off sitewide as the sale continues.

Other new fashion deals revealed today include:

Florsheim: 30% off storewide for men's leather shoes and accessories

Ettitude: 20% off everything in its bamboo bedding, sleepwear and bath range

Le Specs: Purchase any Le Specs frame, receive 'The Last Lolita' Free

Little Kids Business: Save up to 50% off storewide on toys, games and outdoor play

Jacquie E: 35% off full price styles. Plus: 50% Off Frenzy Edit

Peter Alexander: up to 40% off online only

Showpo: 25% off

Peter Alexander releases Bluey themed pyjamas. Picture: Supplied

Those looking for travel deals will find:

BIG4: 50% off Big4 Perks+ Membership

Blue Lagoon Cruises: Buy Now & Travel Later with 60% off

The new deals come after the coronavirus pandemic put many Australians' lives on hold at home where online shopping has grown.

Many have been turning to their phones and buying up televisions and baking with new appliances.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics survey on the impacts of the coronavirus reveals the most common coping mechanism is increased screen time, with three in five people reporting they had spent more time in front of their television or on their phone, computer or other device.

The next most popular activities were household chores, including gardening, DIY projects or renovations, taking up or spending more time on hobbies, and baking. Nearly half of all women and a quarter of all men increased their cooking and baking time.

New data from Australia Post's eCommerce Insights also shows over the last eight weeks, online shopping has seen 80 per cent growth year-on-year, with the Easter weekend being the biggest period in online shopping history, beating Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In the week leading up to Mother's Day, purchases were up 91 per cent year-on-year, with more than 140 per cent spent on fashion accessories, arts and crafts and more than 130 per cent was spent on beauty items.

The Volkswagen Amarok V6 is on sale online too.

For car lovers, Volkswagen has also partnered with Click Frenzy to offer exclusive online deals via the Volkswagen Australian website that include:

*Volkswagen's Amarok V6. Car lovers can get the Core version for $46,990 - $3000 off with a free off-road Enduro Pack thrown in.

*Volkswagen's Polo Style version which includes a massive Beats audio system and wireless phone charging. $24,990 drive-away, with a saving of $2000.

Click Frenzy Managing Director Grant Arnott said the car manufacturer's move onto the platform was "a bold move".

"In April, Volkswagen launched online ordering across the range and now any Australian can order one of the 1000+ variations of Volkswagen models online," he said.

This is what shoppers can expect from a smorgasbord of other retailers:

Under Armour: 30% off sitewide

Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off on top brands including, SkinCeauticals, Medik8, Aspect, Benefit Cosmetics, Dyson, Kerastase.

Harris Scarfe: 50% off all Manchester (excludes electrical and HS everyday, 50% off all Cookware (excludes electrical and HS Everyday), 50% off all Menswear and Womenswear (excludes Sporting)

Rebel Sport: Multiple deals including save $450 on Garmin Fenix 5X, up to 50% off selected styles of footwear, 30% off selected styles of women's clothing from Nike, Adidas, PUMA

Michael Hill: 50% off Gold & Silver, 25% off Diamonds

SurfStitch: 30% off over 10,000 styles

G-Star RAW: 25% off sitewide

Shoes & Sox: Up to 50% off

Levi's: Up to 70% off

Forty Winks: 50% off mattresses online, 30% off bedroom furniture online

Telstra: Save up to $120 over 12 months on all month to month mobile plans, save $120 on the Xbox One S

Circles Life: 100GB/month for $28 (monthly SIM only Mobile Plan, offer for 12 months)

SHEIN: 15-70% off storewide

2XU: Savings of up to 70% off

Guess: 50% off 100's of styles

Ugg Express: 15% off storewide. Short classic UGG's only $69.

Dyson: Save $250 on Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin (RRP $599, sale prize $349 - a 42% saving). Receive two bonus gifts when purchasing a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. Gifts valued up to $148.

L'Oreal Paris: 15% off cosmetics, skincare and hair colour

YSL: 15% off when you spend $50

Fila: Minimum 60% off sitewide including track pants from $15

Originally published as Click Frenzy deals: Apple items from $2, KitchenAid for $6