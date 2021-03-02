Menu
CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Mar 2021 10:57 AM
Two men are lucky to be alive after they were washed 30m downstream and clung to a tree after their truck drove through floodwater near Townsville overnight.

Emergency services were notified of a semi-trailer in a causeway on Hervey Range Rd in Dotswood just after 8.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said when they arrived on scene they located two males clinging to a tree in floodwater 30m downstream in the Star River.

The QFES crews, including swift water technicians, and Townsville Water Police began the rescue mission and used motorist craft to retrieve the men and bring them to safety.

Members of the Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby and assessed the men for injury.

Neither required transportation to hospital.

The Queensland Police Service are currently investigating the crash.

Initial inquiries suggest the driver of the truck rounded a bend and was unable to stop before entering flood waters covering the road.

The truck was subsequently washed off the road.

