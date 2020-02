MURGON POOL: Murgon Pool manager Lori Hall with her staff Zoe Hall, Jamie Kibblewhite and Sienna Cluff.

RESIDENTS are advised that due to unforeseen circumstances the Murgon Swimming Pool will be closed until Friday, February 14.

Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Please direct any inquiries to the council’s property team by phone 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.