Closest race for council seat decided after lengthy wait

There was only a difference of six votes between the two council candidates for Division 6.

There was only a difference of six votes between the two council candidates for Division 6. Claudia Baxter

AT THE end of the first vote count to decide the winner of Division 6, there were only six votes between the two council candidates.

After the preliminary count, incumbent councillor Ros Heit had received 1522 over first time candidate Scott 'Hook' Henschen who was sitting on 1516.

Councillor Heit confirmed the results via her 2020 election page this afternoon.

"The results in the council elections have been a long time coming," Cr Heit said.

"The final count was today.

"There will be a recount to check the results.

"Thank you one and all."

The nail biting race to the finish was the second last position to be declared with the mayoral role still undecided.

Businessman Brett Otto still maintains a small lead in front of incumbent mayor Keith Campbell for the top spot.

The mayoral candidate and newcomer, Otto currently sits at 39.75 per cent of votes, edging ahead of Campbell who has 36.61 per cent of votes.

There is still 17.63 per cent of mayor votes to be counted, but fellow candidates Abigail Andersson (15.06 per cent) and Toni Ralph (8.58 per cent) have been far left behind in the race for the 2020 South Burnett mayor.

If the voting figures stay remain unchanged, incumbent Cr Heit will join Rosylyn Frohloff (Division 1), Gavin Jones (Division 2), Danita Potter (Division 3) Kirstie Schumacher (Division 4) and Kathy Duff (Division 5) on council.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland will undertake a recount to decide the final winner.