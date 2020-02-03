Coalition takes hit over fires, rorts

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken a hit in the polls over Australia’s worsening bushfire crisis and the “sports rort” controversy of 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken a hit in the polls over Australia’s worsening bushfire crisis and the “sports rort” controversy of 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

The Coalition has suffered a major dint in popularity in the wake of the ongoing Australian bushfire crisis and the latest "sports rorts" affair or the McKenzie scandal which saw then Minister for Sport under the Morrison government, Senator Bridget McKenzie resign over her gun club membership.

According to The Australian, an exclusive newspoll has revealed that support for the Coalition has fallen to 38 per cent due to voter anger fuelled by the ongoing stress and heartbreak of the Australian bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken a hit in popularity after Bridget McKenzie resigned over sports funding decisions she made in her previous portfolio as sports minister. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

According to the primary vote figures, if the federal election happened now, Labor would enjoy a two-point turnaround of 52-48.

The Liberal-Nationals primary vote would drop by two points for this year, with which would put their vote 3.4 points down on the May 2019 election result.

Mr Morrison's approval ratings plunged eight points in January to 37 percent when Newspoll conducted the first voter survey for 2020.

The results come prior to Tuesday's return to parliament and the first Liberal party room meeting this year.

After dominating the polls for six months, these results mark the public's dissatisfaction with the Coalition in its third term in government.

Martina Navratilova and Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese. Labor is enjoying a two-point turnaround in the polls. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen Smith

Approval ratings for Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese have also fallen three points to 43 per cent along with Labor's primary vote, which is down a point to 35 per cent.

But Mr Albanese has taken the lead as the preferred prime minster, remaining at 43 per cent.

At the end of last year, Mr Morrison was substantially ahead of his rival but this changed after his Hawaii holiday, which attracted public criticism.