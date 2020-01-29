Menu
Health

Coast GPs’ coronavirus warning after hotel scare

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne, Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Jan 2020 10:25 AM
PARAMEDICS were called to another suspected coronavirus case at a Gold Coast hotel yesterday as doctors across the city are being asked to refer patients straight to hospital.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the disease.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

General Practice Gold Coast Chair Dr Katrina McLean said GPs do not want possible cases presenting to clinics - instead they should call ahead.

 

"Schools are advising students who become unwell to urgently present to their GP - we do not want this happening. They need to phone first and remain at home," Dr McLean said.

"It will not be possible to GPs to provide clearances if people have travelled from China in the proceeding two weeks.

"An assessment would need to be undertaken to determine whether there has been possible exposure to Coronavirus."

The latest health advice issued to local doctors also calls on those to have recently travelled to China presenting with respiratory symptoms to be isolated from GP waiting rooms and public areas.

The directive to doctors is to organise patient transport directly to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"At this stage we have very limited resources and not all clinics have the appropriate physical space available," Dr McLean said.

"We are encouraging patients to contact public health in the first instance, especially around school exclusions."

Gold Coast health said steps have been taken to ensure readiness of any potential outbreak.

Local public hospitals are currently equipped with 26 negative pressure isolation rooms.

Nationally, there are five confirmed cases - four in New South Wales and one in Victoria

There are currently no confirmed cases in Queensland.

