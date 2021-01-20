Menu
Rhino is presented his record by Chandler Powell and Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin.
Coast iguana breaks Guinness World Record

Felicity Ripper
20th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Terri Irwin says Australia Zoo's rhinoceros iguana Rhino isn't too old for morning scratches despite his age after breaking a Guinness World Record.

Rhino has been named the World's Oldest Rhinoceros Iguana at almost 41.

According to Guinness World Records, "this almost doubles the age of the previous greatest lifespan on record for rhino iguanas of just under 23 years old".

Rhino the iguana.
Mrs Irwin was thrilled that Australia Zoo's Rhino received the record and was officially a Guinness World Record holder.

"Rhino has been a part of our family for 27 years," she said.

"We love visiting him to give him his morning scratches and breakfast."

Rhino is Australia Zoo's second resident to be awarded with a Guinness World Record after Forest the giraffe was recorded as the world's tallest living giraffe in July 2020.

"Two of Australia Zoo's residents have made it into the Guinness World Records," Mrs Irwin said.

"This is an incredible accomplishment and we could not be more proud to celebrate these milestones with both Forest and Rhino."

Rhino will continue to reside at Australia Zoo and can be seen basking in the sun and eating his favourite treats, bananas and hibiscus flowers.

australia zoo bindi irwin editors picks guiness world record iguana
