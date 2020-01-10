Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook
The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook
Offbeat

"Udder madness": Coast landmark taken to slaughter

Amber Hooker
10th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOPES The Big Cow would be restored to its former glory atop a prominent hinterland hill were taken to slaughter this morning.

The Kulangoor landmark was a well-loved feature on the drive between Nambour and Yandina, but was carved in two and trucked away this morning.

Mystery surrounds the next step for the giant cow, which was sculpted by Hugh Anderson, the man behind Rockhampton's Big Bulls.

The Daily contacted the owners for comment, but they declined to speak today.

Disappointed locals have taken to social media and posted to-be-confirmed reports it is on its way to a museum near Toowoomba.

Lifelong Sunshine Coast resident Rebekah Tratt said she was disappointed to see a Sunshine Coast landmark gone.

"Those things have always been here, it's just all changing, you drive to Yandina and you would say, 'look kids, there's a big cow'," she said.

"There are kids that aren't going to experience that anymore."

Others have shared their memories of The Big Cow, with Marian Haley stating she remembered it being put there in the mid-70s.

"Just drove past last week and showed my five-year-old granddaughter," she wrote.

The property was developed as the Country World tourist attraction - a working farm running Ayrshire cows, where visitors could learn about the dairy industry.

landmark nambour offbeat the big cow
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        premium_icon 40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        News CCTV shows man armed with crowbar, business hit with thousands of dollars worth of damage

        The simple trick to make your 2020 resolution stick

        The simple trick to make your 2020 resolution stick

        News Let’s face it, January would have to be the fitness industry’s most productive and...

        ‘SAD SIGHT’: Mingo Crossing resembles a ghost town

        premium_icon ‘SAD SIGHT’: Mingo Crossing resembles a ghost town

        News Despite the Christmas-new year period being one of the busiest times of the year...

        Burnett lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        premium_icon Burnett lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        News To keep Lake Boondooma as the ultimate South Burnett fishing location, members of...