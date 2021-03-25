Coast MAFS star Chris Jensen arrested on drug charges

Sunshine Coast dad Chris Jensen was arrested on drug charges before finding fame on this season of Married At First Sight.

A Married At First Sight star who features in a social media campaign to become the next Bachelor is on bail following his arrest.

Christopher Mark Jensen, 32, faces five charges including drug possession.

Described as a "self-confessed romantic", Mr Jensen quickly became a fan favourite of this year's season of MAFS, despite having one of the shortest marriages in the show's history.

Chris Jensen walked out on the experiment on Monday, accusing his wife of not being genuine. Picture: Instagram

He exited the show during Monday's episode after an argument with his new wife, Jaimie Gardner.

Fans have since praised him for quitting the experiment and accusing his wife of putting on a show for the cameras.

"The simple fact of the matter is I'm not here to pretend I was actually here to find someone and it's just horrible what's going on," he said.

"I came in here to give my heart and to put everything in and I did. I hope that I will actually find the one that I'm supposed to be with and they just want to be with me too."

Instagram account, The Wash, which describes itself as "the (un) official home of Australian reality TV", has since launched a campaign to make Mr Jensen the new Bachelor 2022, another reality TV show on Channel 10.

Coast-based FIFO worker Chris Jensen became a fan favourite on this year's season of Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram

However before finding fame, the "down-to-earth" fly-in fly-out worker and father-of-two was arrested.

His matter is still before the court.

A Brisbane Magistrates Court spokesman said Mr Jensen was granted bail on February 26, 2018, and he was last before the court for a mention on October 30, 2020.

His bail was enlarged and the matter was adjourned to July 23.

He faces one count of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in commission of a crime, possessing used utensils or pipes and two counts of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act.

The Daily contacted representatives from Married At First Sight and Channel 9 but they had no one available to comment.