Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunshine Coast dad Chris Jensen was arrested on drug charges before finding fame on this season of Married At First Sight.
Sunshine Coast dad Chris Jensen was arrested on drug charges before finding fame on this season of Married At First Sight.
TV

Coast MAFS star Chris Jensen arrested on drug charges

Maddie Manwaring
25th Mar 2021 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Married At First Sight star who features in a social media campaign to become the next Bachelor is on bail following his arrest.

Christopher Mark Jensen, 32, faces five charges including drug possession.

Described as a "self-confessed romantic", Mr Jensen quickly became a fan favourite of this year's season of MAFS, despite having one of the shortest marriages in the show's history.

Chris Jensen walked out on the experiment on Monday, accusing his wife of not being genuine. Picture: Instagram
Chris Jensen walked out on the experiment on Monday, accusing his wife of not being genuine. Picture: Instagram

He exited the show during Monday's episode after an argument with his new wife, Jaimie Gardner.

Fans have since praised him for quitting the experiment and accusing his wife of putting on a show for the cameras.

"The simple fact of the matter is I'm not here to pretend I was actually here to find someone and it's just horrible what's going on," he said.

"I came in here to give my heart and to put everything in and I did. I hope that I will actually find the one that I'm supposed to be with and they just want to be with me too."

'Nobody is safe': Residents take stand against terrors

How a Coast drug kingpin's world came crashing down

Instagram account, The Wash, which describes itself as "the (un) official home of Australian reality TV", has since launched a campaign to make Mr Jensen the new Bachelor 2022, another reality TV show on Channel 10.

Coast-based FIFO worker Chris Jensen became a fan favourite on this year's season of Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram
Coast-based FIFO worker Chris Jensen became a fan favourite on this year's season of Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram

However before finding fame, the "down-to-earth" fly-in fly-out worker and father-of-two was arrested.

His matter is still before the court.

A Brisbane Magistrates Court spokesman said Mr Jensen was granted bail on February 26, 2018, and he was last before the court for a mention on October 30, 2020.

His bail was enlarged and the matter was adjourned to July 23.

He faces one count of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in commission of a crime, possessing used utensils or pipes and two counts of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act.

 

 

The Daily contacted representatives from Married At First Sight and Channel 9 but they had no one available to comment.

More Stories

alleged drug offences brisbane magistrates court chris jensen editors picks mafs 2021 married at first sight
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sexual harassment called out as parties unite over attitudes

        Premium Content Sexual harassment called out as parties unite over attitudes

        News Queensland’s leaders have shared harrowing stories of sexual harassment in an emotional sitting of state parliament. READ THEIR STORIES

        FULL LIST: Nanango Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Nanango Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Nanango Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health Active COVID-19 cases in Queensland soar to 67

        Gayndah calls on local labourers to overcome workforce woes

        Premium Content Gayndah calls on local labourers to overcome workforce woes

        News Gayndah fruit growers are calling on 500 workers to ‘Pick the Burnett’ as local...