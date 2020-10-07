Mum allegedly lured into $3m money laundering scheme

A GOLD Coast mother was allegedly lured into an elaborate international money laundering scheme by a man she met online, a court was told.

Belinda Ann Frantzen faces a charge of dealing with money worth more than $100,000, reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The Southport District Court was told on Tuesday that the 49-year-old allegedly transferred millions into several bank accounts throughout the world including Hong Kong and Bulgaria.

Crown Prosecutor Daniel Caruanga accused Ms Frantzen of creating a company called BRDH Co Import and Export Pty Ltd on August 16, 2016.

He said 10 days later Ms Frantzen allegedly used that company name to open an account at the Bank of China in Brisbane.

Bank of China, Brisbane. Picture: Jono Searle.

Mr Caruanga told the court Ms Frantzen, who was receiving Centrelink payments at the time, was the sole signatory to the account which allegedly received two payments in May 2017 for more than $2.5 million.

It is alleged between May and June 2017, Ms Frantzen transferred more than $1.5 million to seven different banks throughout the world, including in Hong Kong and Bulgaria.

She is also accused of withdrawing sums of up to $63,000 in cash and more than $200,000 in bank cheques in her name.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at Ms Frantzen's Ormeau home on October 22, 2017.

During the search, Detective Senior Constable Robert Thompson recorded a conversation with Ms Frantzen. It was played to the court.

Ms Frantzen can be heard telling Snr Const Thompson she allegedly created a company and opened a bank account because her online partner Paul asked her to.

She alleged Paul was a soldier stationed in South Korea who was preparing to retire.

Southport Courthouse. Picture: Brendan Radke.

During the search officers allegedly found invoices from Ms Frantzen's company billing PT Indofood for more than $2.5 million for machinery such as a tortilla chip rolling system.

She was allegedly heard telling police the only money she received was a "few thousand dollars" which was used to buy food and money for plastic surgery.

The case was adjourned to be heard in the same court today.

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as Coast mum allegedly lured into $3m money laundering scheme