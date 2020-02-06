Queensland school’s plan to lure Hanks

MIAMI State High School is on a mission to get actor Tom Hanks to visit during his time on the Gold Coast.

The Hollywood star touched down in Queensland last month for filmmaker Baz Luhrman's Elvis Presley biopic at Village Roadshow Studios.

The electric signboard outside Miami High has been inviting Hanks to stop by for "a beautiful day in our neighbourhood".

The school has been tagging Hanks in all their Instagram posts. Photo: Instagram

Maybe he’ll drive by? Photo: Instagram

School principal Sue Dalton said she decided to "give it a go" to show her students to strive for the impossible.

"Obviously he's a big name around the world, but I think it's just his humanity (that made us want him to visit)," she said.

"Tom Hanks just exemplifies humanity and goodwill, he's not only iconic but he's a beautiful role model for our kids.

"I just want to make every day great for our kids at school and I just think this would be an opportunity to remember for the rest of their lives."

School captains Kalani Ripley, 17, and Josephine Dutton, 16, are eager to see Hanks visit. Picture: Jerad Williams

She said they were still trying to decide what to show the celebrity should he come.

"We'd probably show him around the school and just talk to him about how we're proud of our school and the direction we're taking," she said.

"And just show him that our school is in a league of its own, just like his movie."

Hanks starred alongside Geena Davis and Madonna in the 1992 baseball movie A League of Their Own.

Hanks has been spotted out and about on the Gold Coast, stopping for photos with people on the beach, at restaurants and sightseeing visits across the border.

He took photos with fans at Bonita Bonita & Bon Bon Bar, Mermaid Beach, on Monday. Photo: Instagram / @micahwarz

He stopped by popular Mermaid Beach restaurant Bonita Bonita & Bon Bon Bar on Monday night with a group of friends, spending close to three hours enjoying their Hospo Night.

Due to recent flooding, filming for Luhrman's flick has now been pushed back until early March.