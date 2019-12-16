Cocaine Cassie gets engaged to Colombian prison girlfriend

Cassie Sainsbury is madly in love with her new fiance Joslianinyer Pico after the pair became engaged in jail after months of dating.

Cassie Sainsbury is madly in love with her new fiance Joslianinyer Pico after the pair became engaged in jail after months of dating.

Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has found love in jail, becoming engaged to a fellow prisoner who calls her Rapunzel.

Joslianinyer Pico has shared posts of the loved-up pair on Facebook, gushing about her the Melbourne woman who became known as Cocaine Cassie.

The former personal trainer, who's serving six years inside a Colombian jail for attempting to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine into the country, became engaged last month according to Ms Pico's page.

"I promise to be faithful for the rest of my life my princess rapunsel (sic). I love you Cassie," she wrote alongside a picture of their rings.

Joslianinyer Pico posted a picture of the engagement on Facebook last month.

Sainsbury told New Idea that Pico, who is serving a jail term for theft, proposed with a banner and a ring which she'd brought from the outside.

"We came back in from playing a game of soccer and I walked to the passageway and she had a poster on the wall which said, 'Will you marry me?'" Sainsbury told the magazine.

"A huge amount of people were watching me! She doesn't speak English, she was trying to learn English to propose. It was quite cute! I said yes, of course."

Sainsbury said the pair had been taking it slow since their love blossomed in close confines nine months ago.

Pico has posted several loved-up photos of the pair on Facebook.

"She likes my antics lol I so ugly and your (sic) so beautiful my rapunzel. Love you," she wrote alongside one photo.

In September she wrote, "FIRST COLOMBIAN VALENTINES DAY TOGETHER AND 5 months already by your side my princess rapunsel (sic). I love you Cassie."

Blonde, blue-eyed Cassie has always stood out at the notorious El Buen Pastor prison in the Colombian capital of Bogota after she was arrested in April 2017.

A drug mule caught with $1.3 million-worth of cocaine, she was thrown into a tough prison in a foreign country, filled with hardened female criminals who didn't speak English.

She posted this photo for Colombian Valentine’s Day.

Sainsbury was engaged to Scott Broadbridge at the time of her arrest but their relationship eventually fell apart while she was in prison.

In the early days, Mr Broadbridge visited her in prison with an overnight bag and a single red rose. In December 2017, they announced that they were planning a prison wedding for the following spring.

But by the following February they had split, with Sainsbury telling the Kyle and Jackie O Show in April: "From the moment I got in here the relationship was doomed. I broke up with Scott because it was the best thing for me and the best thing for his future as well.

"With time I needed to start thinking about myself and what I needed for myself and my future."

Last year Sainsbury revealed she had found love from inside prison, but did not reveal any further details.

"It's something that's just starting," she told New Idea.

Sainsbury could be released in 2020 with good behaviour if early release is approved by a Colombian judge.

Pico is also due for release in January 2020 after serving a term for theft.