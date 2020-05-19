Menu
COFFEE CRASH: The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper transferring the patient to Bundaberg Hospital from the North Burnett. Picture: File
Crime

COFFEE CRASH: Driver rolls truck reaching for drink

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
19th May 2020 10:00 AM
A TRUCK driver allegedly rolled his truck on the Burnett Hwy because he was reaching for a cup of coffee.

Gayndah Senior Constable Brian Nugent said the truck driver was travelling along the Burnett Hwy around 11.30pm on May 4.

Constable Nugent alleged the truck then rolled over near Booubyjan, 40km from Gayndah.

“The driver [alleges] he was reaching for a cup of coffee when he rolled the truck,” Constable Nugent said.

“We ended up closing the highway for seven hours, from midnight to 7am.”

The male driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the patient was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital just after 3am on May 5.

Gayndah police charged the man with driving without due care and attention.

The truck driver can either go to court or pay it off as a fine.

