COLD CASE: Help Kingaroy police find these women

HELP POLICE: Kingaroy police officers are searching for this woman in the photo who they believe might know some information about a cold case.

KINGAROY police are currently reviewing a number of unsolved offences that have occurred within the Kingaroy Police Division.

On January 30, 2017 unknown offenders, at the time, entered a licensed premise on Haly St and stole from the shop.

Police are seeking help to identify the two women in the below pictures who they believe might be able to assist with inquiries.

If you have any information for Kingaroy police, call 0741604900.

Alternatively, report information about a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

