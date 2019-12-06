Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP POLICE: Kingaroy police officers are searching for this woman in the photo who they believe might know some information about a cold case.
HELP POLICE: Kingaroy police officers are searching for this woman in the photo who they believe might know some information about a cold case.
Crime

COLD CASE: Help Kingaroy police find these women

Laura Blackmore
6th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY police are currently reviewing a number of unsolved offences that have occurred within the Kingaroy Police Division.

On January 30, 2017 unknown offenders, at the time, entered a licensed premise on Haly St and stole from the shop.

Police are seeking help to identify the two women in the below pictures who they believe might be able to assist with inquiries.

If you have any information for Kingaroy police, call 0741604900.

Alternatively, report information about a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

Kingaroy police officers are for anyone to come forward with information if they can identify this woman.
Kingaroy police officers are for anyone to come forward with information if they can identify this woman.

 

 

The woman was at a licensed premise on January 30, 2017.
The woman was at a licensed premise on January 30, 2017.
cold case cold case kingaroy kingaroy police kingaroy police station police search south burnett missing person
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP-UP: Police respond to multiple drug offences

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP-UP: Police respond to multiple drug offences

        News Three people will face court next month on drug charges and police are still searching for a 29-year-old man.

        Mayor clarifies $150k ‘discount’ given to Swickers

        premium_icon Mayor clarifies $150k ‘discount’ given to Swickers

        Council News ‘It was simply a continuation of a process that has been in place to account for...

        Free fun at Nanango Family Christmas Carnival

        Free fun at Nanango Family Christmas Carnival

        Family Fun A visit from Santa, dodgem cars and a big slippery slide will be just the start of...

        Transplant recipient urges others to consider donation

        premium_icon Transplant recipient urges others to consider donation

        News ‘GIFT OF LIFE’: As we approach Christmas, this woman believes she has already...